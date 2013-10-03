ISLAMABAD Oct 3 Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a former Taliban second-in-command held in Pakistan, has been moved to the city of Peshawar near the Afghan border as part of preparations for talks with the Afghan Taliban, security sources said on Thursday.

"Baradar was moved from one safe house in Karachi to another, and has now been moved to Peshawar," one senior Pakistani defence official told Reuters.

Baradar was once a close friend of reclusive Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar and he belongs to the same tribe as Afghan President Hamid Karzai.