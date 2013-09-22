ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a
former Taliban second-in-command released in Pakistan this
weekend, is being kept in a safe house in the port city of
Karachi as regional powers debate his role in the Afghan peace
process, sources in Pakistan said on Sunday.
"Mullah Baradar was flown to Karachi from Peshawar early on
Sunday. He is being kept in a safe location in Karachi," one
intelligence source told Reuters.
A government source with knowledge of the situation said
separately, "He will not be sent to Afghanistan. He is in a safe
house in Karachi. ... Everything will be decided between
Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States."