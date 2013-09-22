* Attack is major challenge for new prime minister
* Christians make up about 4 percent of Pakistan's
population
* Sectarian violence on rise amid escalating insurgency
By Fayaz Aziz
PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Sept 22 A pair of suicide
bombers blew themselves up outside a 130-year-old Anglican
church in Pakistan after Sunday Mass, killing at least 78 people
in the deadliest attack on Christians in the predominantly
Muslim country.
Islamist violence has been on the rise in Pakistan in past
months, undermining Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's efforts to
tame the insurgency by launching peace talks with the Pakistani
Taliban.
Within hours of the attack, Sharif toughened his stance
considerably but fell short of calling for outright military
action against insurgents holed up in tribal areas on the Afghan
border - an option supported by Pakistan's all-powerful army.
"Such incidents are not conducive of peace talks," Sharif
said in televised remarks. "Unfortunately, because of this, the
government is unable to move forward on what it had envisaged,
on what it had wished for."
Explosions struck the historic white-stone All Saints Church
in the city of Peshawar, near the frontier tribal areas where
Islamist militants have their strongholds, as hundreds of
parishioners, many of them women and children, streamed out of
the building.
"I heard two explosions. People started to run. Human
remains were strewn all over the church," said one parishioner,
who gave only her first name, Margrette.
Her voice breaking with emotion, she said she had not seen
her sister since the explosions ripped through the area around
the gate of the church enclosure.
Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the death
toll of 78 included 34 women and seven children, in remarks
televised live from Peshawar. More than 100 people were wounded.
"Who are these terrorists killing women and children?" Nisar
said.
The Taliban-linked militant group TTP Jundullah claimed
responsibility within hours of the attack.
"They are the enemies of Islam, therefore we target them,"
said the group's spokesman, Ahmed Marwat. "We will continue our
attacks on non-Muslims on Pakistani land."
TURNING POINT?
An assault of such scale and audacity could be a turning
point for Sharif after months of inconclusive efforts to engage
the Pakistani Taliban in talks, offering him a cue to give in to
the tougher approach backed by the military.
The army, which keeps thousands of troops in the tribal
belt, an area where insurgents are based, opposes talks with the
Pakistani Taliban, saying previous attempts to bring the
militants to the negotiating table yielded no results.
Christians make up about 4 percent of Pakistan's population
of 180 million, and tend to keep a low profile in a country
where Sunni Muslim militants frequently bomb targets they see as
heretical, including Christians and Sufi and Shi'ite Muslims.
Attacks on Christian areas occur sporadically around the
country but Sunday's assault, in a densely populated Christian
residential area in the old walled city in Peshawar, was the
most violent in recent history.
In 2009, 40 houses and a church were set ablaze by a mob of
1,000 Muslims in the town of Gojra in Punjab province. At least
seven Christians were burnt to death. Seventeen Christians were
killed in an attack on a church in Bahawalpur in 2001.
Some residents, enraged at the lack of adequate security at
the church, took to the streets immediately after the attack,
burning tyres and shouting slogans.
Shops were closed in the Kohati Gate area where several
other churches are located.
"Terrorists have not spared mosques, temples and churches.
Please have mercy on us," one man outside the church, his face
distorted by fear and anger, told Pakistan's private Geo
television channel.
Protests by Christians were also reported in other cities
including Multan and the violent port city of Karachi.
A bomb disposal source said two blasts had been set off by a
pair of attackers. More than 600 parishioners were inside the
church for the service.