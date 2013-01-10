* Bomb in Quetta market kills 11 and injures 40
* Quetta attack claimed by militant group
* Blast in Swat at religious gathering kills 21, injures 60
By Gul Yusufzai and Jibran Ahmad
QUETTA/PESHAWAR, Pakistan Jan 10 Bomb blasts in
two Pakistani cities killed 32 people and injured more than 100,
police and hospital officials said.
A bomb in Quetta, the capital of the eastern province of
Balochistan, killed 11 people and injured more than 40, police
officer Zubair Mehmood said. A local militant group claimed
responsibility.
Another 21 were killed and more than 60 injured in a bombing
where people had gathered to hear a religious leader speak in
Mingora, the largest city in the northwestern province of Swat,
police and officials at the Saidu Sharif hospital said.
"The death toll may rise as some of the injured are in
critical condition and we are receiving more and more injured
people," said Dr. Niaz Mohammad.
Police initially said the Swat blast was caused by an
exploding gas cylinder but later police chief Akhtar Hayat said
it was a bomb.
It has been more than two years since a militant attack has
claimed that many lives in Swat.
The mountainous region, formerly a tourist destination, has
been administered by the Pakistani army since their 2009
offensive drove out Taliban militants who had taken control.
But the Taliban retain their ability to mount attacks in
Swat and shot schoolgirl campaigner Malala Yousufzai in Mingora
last October.
The bomb in a market in Quetta targeted a police patrol and
mostly killed sellers of vegetable and second-hand clothes,
officer Mehmood said.
Three police officers nearby were injured and a child was
among the dead, he said.
The United Baloch Army claimed responsibility for the blast.
The group is one of several who are fighting for
independence for Balochistan, an arid and impoverished region
with substantial gas, copper and gold reserves.
It constitutes just under half of Pakistan's territory and
is home to about 8 million of the country's population of 180
million.
Human rights groups say hundreds of bodies have been
recovered in the region since 2011. Many have broken limbs,
cigarette burns or other signs of torture. Local activists blame
the security services.
The state denies the accusations and says that insurgents
sometimes put on military uniforms before kidnapping people.
Sectarian attacks are also on the rise, and militant groups
frequently bomb or shoot Shia passengers on buses travelling to
neighboring Iran.