* Death toll from series of bombings rises to 126
* Sunni group claims responsibility for deadliest attack
* Human Rights Watch says authorities are failing Shi'ites
By Gul Yousufzai
QUETTA, Pakistan, Jan 11 In a rare challenge, a
Shi'ite Muslim leader publicly criticised Pakistani military
chief General Ashfaq Kayani over security in the country on
Friday after bombings targeting the minority sect killed 93
people.
The criticism of Kayani, arguably the most powerful man in
the South Asian state, highlighted Shi'ite frustrations with
Pakistan's failure to contain Sunni Muslim militant groups who
have vowed to wipe out Shi'ites.
"I ask the army chief: what have you done with these extra
three years you got (in office)? What did you give us except
more death?" Maulana Amin Shaheedi, who heads a national council
of Shi'ite organisations, told a news conference.
Most of Thursday's deaths were caused by twin attacks aimed
Shi'ites in the southwestern city of Quetta, near the Afghan
border, where members of the minority group have long accused
the state of turning a blind eye to Sunni death squads.
Shi'ite leaders were so outraged at the latest bloodshed
that they called for the military to take control of Quetta to
shield them and said they would not allow the 93 victims of twin
bomb attacks to be buried until their demands were met.
The burials had been scheduled to take place after Friday
prayers but the bodies would remain unburied until Shi'ites had
received promises of protection, they said.
"They will not be buried until the army comes into Quetta,"
Shaheedi said.
Akbar Durrani, home secretary of Baluchistan province, of
which Quetta is the capital Durrani said scores of bodies had
been brought out into the road by the bomb site as a protest.
About 2,000 ethnic Hazara Shi'ites were sitting at the site
of the attack with the shrouded bodies of those killed in the
attacks, demanding that the army replaces the provincial
government, he said.
Islamic tradition requires the dead to be buried as soon as
possible, so leaving loved ones unburied is a powerful sign of
grief and rage.
Violence against Pakistani Shi'ites is rising and some
communities are living in a state of siege, a human rights group
said on Friday.
"Last year was the bloodiest year for Shias in living
memory," said Ali Dayan Hasan of Human Rights Watch. "More than
400 were killed and if yesterday's attack is any indication,
it's just going to get worse."
A suicide bomber first targeted a snooker club in Quetta.
A car bomb blew up nearby 10 minutes later after police and
rescuers had arrived.
In all, 93 people were killed in the twin blasts and 121
wounded. Nine police and 20 rescue workers were among the dead.
"It was like doomsday. Bodies were lying everywhere," said
police officer Mir Zubair Mehmood.
The banned Sunni group Lashkar-e-Jangvi (LeJ) claimed
responsibility for the attack in what is a predominantly Shi'ite
neighbourhood where the residents are Hazaras, Shi'ites who
first migrated from Afghanistan in the 19th century.
While U.S. intelligence agencies have focused on al Qaeda
and the Taliban, Pakistani intelligence officials say LeJ is
emerging as a graver threat to Pakistan, a nuclear-armed,
strategic ally of the United States.
It has stepped up attacks against Shi'ites across the
country but has zeroed in on members of the sect who live in
resource-rich Baluchistan.
The paramilitary Frontier Corps is largely responsible for
security in Baluchistan province but Shi'ites say it is unable
or unwilling to protect them from the LeJ.
"STATE OF SIEGE"
The LeJ wants to impose a Sunni theocracy by stoking
Sunni-Shi'ite violence. It bombs religious processions and
shoots civilians in the type of attacks that pushed countries
such as Iraq towards civil war.
The latest attacks prompted an outpouring of grief, rage and
fear among Shi'ites, many of whom have concluded that the state
has left them at the mercy of the LeJ and other extremist groups
who believe they are non-Muslims.
"The LeJ operates under one front or the other, and its
activists go around openly shouting 'infidel, infidel, Shi'ite
infidel' and 'death to Shi'ites' in the streets of Quetta and
outside our mosques," said Syed Dawwod Agha, a top official with
the Baluchistan Shi'ite Conference.
"We have become a community of grave diggers. We are so used
to death now that we always have shrouds ready."
The roughly 500,000-strong Hazara people in Quetta, who
speak a Persian dialect, have distinct features and are an easy
target, said Dayan of Human Rights Watch.
"They live in a state of siege. Stepping out of the ghetto
means risking death," said Dayan. "Everyone has failed them: the
security services, the government, the judiciary."
Earlier on Thursday, a separate bomb killed 11 people in
Quetta's main market.
The United Baloch Army claimed responsibility for that
blast. The group is one of several fighting for independence for
Baluchistan, an arid, impoverished region with substantial gas,
copper and gold reserves.
Baluchistan constitutes just less than half of Pakistan's
territory and is home to about 8 million of the total population
of 180 million.
In another attack on Thursday, in Mingora, the largest city
in the Swat valley in the northwest, at least 22 people were
killed when an explosion targeted a public gathering of
residents who had come to listen to a religious leader.
No one claimed responsibility for that bombing. Swat has
been under army rule since a military offensive ejected
Pakistani Taliban militants in 2009.
The LeJ has had historically close ties to elements in the
security forces, who see the group as an ally in any potential
war with neighbouring India. Security forces deny such links.
In a measure of the outrage, several Pakistani social media
users posted Facebook comments urging the U.S. to expand its
covert programme of drone warfare beyond Taliban strongholds on
the Afghan border to target LeJ leaders in Baluchistan.
Among the dead in Quetta was Khudi Ali, a young activist who
often wore a T-shirt with fake bloodstains during protests
against the rising violence against Shi'ites.
Ali's Twitter profile said: "I am born to fight for human
rights and peace."