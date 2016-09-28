BRIEF-Bankia does not see further privatisation before potential deal with BMN
LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has hired Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings.
The roadshow will take place in the Middle East, Europe and US from September 29.
A benchmark 144A/Reg S US dollar five and 10-year sukuk transaction may follow.
Pakistan is rated B3/B-/B (stable/positive/stable).
LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus revived plans to raise debt on Monday in the hope of securing better funding costs, after volatile market conditions halted its proposed financing efforts last year.
DUBAI, Jan 30 Dubai Investments, a conglomerate in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported a 2.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters' calculations.