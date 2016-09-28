LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has hired Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings.

The roadshow will take place in the Middle East, Europe and US from September 29.

A benchmark 144A/Reg S US dollar five and 10-year sukuk transaction may follow.

Pakistan is rated B3/B-/B (stable/positive/stable).

