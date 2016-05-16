KARACHI May 16 Pakistan Stock Exchange,
which is seeking a strategic foreign investor, has had "serious
interest" from Turkey and Qatar exchanges, the Pakistan bourse's
deputy managing director said.
A Qatar official confirmed the talks but downplayed the
interest, while Turkish bourse officials did not respond to a
request for comment.
Pakistan has been enacting financial sector reforms to
attract more foreign investment and boost the economy, which is
growing at the fastest pace in eight years thanks to improved
security across the country and low global oil prices.
In recent years the main Pakistan bourses were demutualised
to weaken the influence of stockbrokers and deepen the investor
base. Last week the 100-share benchmark index hit an all-time
high on anticipation MSCI will reclassify Pakistan from its
Frontier Market segment into the Emerging Markets category.
Haroon Askari, deputy director of the newly combined
Pakistan Stock Exchange, said that as part of the market
demutualisation the bourse needs to find a strategic investor to
buy a stake of between 15 to 40 percent.
"We have had very serious interest from Istanbul Stock
Exchange (and) Qatar Stock Exchange," Askari told Reuters in
Karachi, Pakistan's commercial capital of about 20 million
people.
Askari said there have been two meetings with Borsa Istanbul
officials in Istanbul, and then a "high level" Turkish
delegation visited Pakistan. There was also a meeting with the
chief executive of Qatar's bourse in the Middle East and then
another Qatari representative visited Karachi.
Qatar Stock Exchange chief executive Rashid al-Mansoori said
the talks were still in infancy.
"They did visit us and discuss the matter but we did not
discuss any stake or near future investment," al-Mansoori told
Reuters. "We are focused now on further developing our cash
market and introducing more products and tools for our local and
international investors."
Askari said KPMG is currently evaluating the worth of the
exchange, which has about 500 listed companies with market
capitalisation worth about $73 billion.
Askari said the strategic investor would have to buy at
least a 15 percent stake in the company but not any higher than
40 percent. If the sale is for less than 40 percent, then the
remaining stake would be sold to other institutions.
Local and international banks have expressed interest in
taking 5 percent stakes, as well as private equity funds from
abroad, Askari said. "We have no doubt we will be able to sell
all 40 percent very quickly," he added.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)