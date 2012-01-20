BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
KARACHI Jan 20 Pakistan's fiscal deficit for the six months of fiscal year 2011/12 (July-June) was 2.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), a Finance Ministry official told Reuters on Friday.
This compared with a deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP in the same period the previous year. (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: