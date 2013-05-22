By Nick Macfie
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD May 22 China and Pakistan should make
cooperation on power generation a priority, Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang said, as Islamabad seeks to end an energy crisis that
triggers power cuts of up to 20 hours a day, bringing the
economy to a near standstill.
Li arrived in the Pakistan capital on Wednesday on the
second leg of his first official trip since taking office in
March after a visit to Pakistan's and China's arch rival, India.
Tight security included shutting down mobile phone networks
across the city.
Pakistan was one of the first countries to switch diplomatic
allegiance from Taiwan to China, in 1950, and they consider each
other "all-weather friends".
In an interview with Pakistan media, Li said there was still
"great potential" for the relationship. Bilateral trade last
year rose above $12 billion for the first time and both sides
are aiming to reach $15 billion in the next two or three years.
"Our two sides should focus on carrying out priority
projects in connectivity, energy development and power
generation and promoting the building of a China-Pakistan
economic corridor," Li said.
The power shortages have sparked violent protests and
crippled key industries, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs
in a country already beset by high unemployment, a failing
economy, widespread poverty, sectarian bloodshed and a Taliban
insurgency.
There are several joint energy and infrastructure projects
under way in Pakistan and China has taken over operation of the
strategically important Gwadar port.
When complete, the port, which is close to the Strait of
Hormuz, a key oil shipping lane, is seen opening up an energy
and trade corridor from the Gulf, across Pakistan to western
China, and could be used by the Chinese Navy, upsetting India.
Li this week offered India a "handshake across the
Himalayas" and said the world's two most populous nations could
become a new engine for the global economy - if they could avoid
friction.
China and India disagree about large areas of their 4,000 km
(2,500 mile) border and their troops faced off for three weeks
last month on a windswept Himalayan plateau where they fought a
brief but bloody war in 1962.
Pakistan and India have fought three wars, two of them over
disputed Kashmir.
India has responded cautiously to Li's overtures, partly
because of China's friendship with Pakistan. For its part,
Beijing is concerned about India's growing relations with the
United States.
"I wish to reiterate solemnly China's continue firm support
to Pakistan in its efforts to uphold independence, sovereignty
and territorial integrity," Li said in a possible reference to
India and to the United States, which angers many with drone
strikes targeting militants in Pakistan.
Pakistan is going through a turbulent chapter in its ties
with the United States, which plans to withdraw most of its
troops from neighbouring Afghanistan in 2014. Many U.S.
officials have questioned Pakistan's commitment to fighting
Islamic militancy since U.S. forces tracked down and killed
Osama bin Laden in a garrison town near Islamabad two years ago.
"Being a close friend of China, Pakistan wishes it well" in
its attempts to address its border and security concerns,
Pakistan's Nation newspaper said in an editorial.
"It is also good that Premier Li is not oblivious to the
kind of ill-will resulting from the core issue of Kashmir."
In a brief security scare in southern Karachi on Tuesday, a
roadside bomb exploded near the seafront which police said was
likely aimed at a passing van full of Chinese port workers. No
one was hurt.
