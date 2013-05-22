(Adds signing of cooperation agreements, paragraphs 8-9)
By Nick Macfie
ISLAMABAD May 22 China and Pakistan should make
cooperation on power generation a priority, Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang said, as Islamabad seeks to end an energy crisis that
triggers power cuts of up to 20 hours a day, bringing the
economy to a near standstill.
Li arrived in the Pakistan capital under extra-tight
security on Wednesday on the second leg of his first official
trip since taking office in March and after a visit to Pakistan
and China's arch rival, India.
Li's plane was escorted by six air force fighter jets as it
entered Pakistani air space. Security measures also included
shutting down mobile phone networks briefly across the city.
Pakistan was one of the first countries to switch diplomatic
allegiance from Taiwan to China, in 1950, and Li told a lunch
attended by Prime Minister-elect Nawaz Sharif and President Asif
Zardari that China and Pakistan should remain "trustworthy
partners".
Li said there was still "great potential" for the
relationship. Bilateral trade last year rose above $12 billion
for the first time and both sides are aiming to reach $15
billion in the next two or three years.
"Our two sides should focus on carrying out priority
projects in connectivity, energy development and power
generation and promoting the building of a China-Pakistan
economic corridor," Li told media.
The power shortages have sparked violent protests and
crippled key industries, costing hundreds of thousands of jobs
in a country already beset by high unemployment, a failing
economy, widespread poverty, sectarian bloodshed and a Taliban
insurgency.
The two countries signed a series of cooperation documents
covering the economy, culture, and science and technology.
"Both sides have a desire to converge China's strategy to
boost domestic demand and develop its western region and
Pakistan's desire to further deepen its economic development,"
Li said after the signing.
INDIA WARY
There are several joint energy and infrastructure projects
under way in Pakistan and China has taken over operation of the
strategically important Gwadar port.
When complete, the port, which is close to the Strait of
Hormuz, a key oil shipping lane, could open up an economic
corridor from the Gulf, across Pakistan to western China, and
could be used by the Chinese Navy, upsetting India.
Li this week offered India a "handshake across the
Himalayas" and said the world's two most populous nations could
become a new engine for the global economy - if they could avoid
friction.
China and India disagree about large areas of their 4,000 km
(2,500 mile) border and their troops faced off for three weeks
last month on a windswept Himalayan plateau where they fought a
brief but bloody war in 1962. Pakistan and India have fought
three wars, two of them over disputed Kashmir.
India has responded cautiously to Li's overtures, partly
because of China's friendship with Pakistan. For its part,
Beijing is concerned about India's growing relations with the
United States.
"I wish to reiterate solemnly China's continued firm support
to Pakistan in its efforts to uphold independence, sovereignty
and territorial integrity," Li said in a possible reference to
India and to the United States, which angers many with drone
strikes targeting militants in Pakistan.
Pakistan is going through a turbulent chapter in its ties
with the United States, which plans to withdraw most of its
troops from neighbouring Afghanistan in 2014. Many U.S.
officials have questioned Pakistan's commitment to fighting
Islamist militancy since U.S. forces tracked down and killed
Osama bin Laden in a garrison town near Islamabad two years ago.
China's Xinhua state news agency said Beijing was looking
for "pragmatic" military cooperation with Pakistan, "which is in
the front line of the fight against international terrorism".
"The military exchanges are not directed against any third
party and contribute to peace and stability in both the region
and the whole world," it said in a commentary.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by
Jon Hemming)