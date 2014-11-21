ISLAMABAD Nov 21 The Chinese government and
banks will finance Chinese companies to build $45.6 billion
worth of energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan over the
next six years, according to new details of the deal seen by
Reuters on Friday.
The Chinese companies will be able to operate the projects
as profit-making entities, according to the deal signed by Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif during a visit to China earlier this
month.
At the time, officials provided few details of the projects
or the financing for the deal, dubbed the China-Pak Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
The deal further cements ties between Pakistan and China at
a time when Pakistan is nervous about waning U.S. support as
troops pull out of Afghanistan.
Pakistan and China, both nuclear-armed nations, consider
each other close friends. Their ties are underpinned by common
wariness of India and a desire to hedge against U.S. influence
in South Asia.
Documents seen by Reuters show that China has promised to
invest around $33.8 billion in various energy projects and $11.8
billion in infrastructure projects.
Two members of Pakistan's planning commission, the focal
ministry for the CPEC, and a senior official at the ministry of
water and power shared the details of the projects.
The deal says the Chinese government and banks, including
China Development Bank, and the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), one of China's
'Big Four' state-owned commercial banks, will loan funds to
Chinese companies, who will invest in the projects as commercial
ventures.
"Pakistan will not be taking on any more debt through these
projects," said Pakistan's minister for water and power Khawaja
Asif.
Major Chinese companies investing in Pakistan's energy
sector will include China's Three Gorges Corp, which
built the world's biggest hydro power scheme, and China Power
International Development Ltd.
Sharif signed more than 20 agreements during his trip to
China earlier this month, including $622 million for projects
related to the deepwater, strategically important Gwadar port,
which China is developing.
The port is close to the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil
shipping lane. It could open up an energy and trade corridor
from the Gulf across Pakistan to western China that could be
used by the Chinese Navy - potentially upsetting rival India.
Pakistan sees the latest round of Chinese investments as key
to its efforts to solve power shortages that have crippled its
economy.
Blackouts lasting more than half a day in some areas have
sparked violent protests and undermined an economy already beset
by high unemployment, widespread poverty, crime and sectarian
and insurgent violence.
Under the CPEC agreement, $15.5 billion worth of coal, wind,
solar and hydro energy projects will come online by 2017 and add
10,400 megawatts of energy to the national grid, officials said.
An additional 6,120 megawatts will be added to the national
grid at a cost of $18.2 billion by 2021.
"In total we will add 16,000 MW of electricity through coal,
wind, solar and hydel plants in the next seven years and reduce
power shortage by 4,000 to 7,000 megawatts," said Asif.
"This will take care of a growing demand for power by a
growing economy."
The CPEC deal also includes $5.9 billion for road projects
and $3.7 billion for railway projects, all to be developed by
2017. A $44 million optical fibre cable between China and
Pakistan is due to be built.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)