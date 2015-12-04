KARACHI Dec 4 Pakistan needs to be more
transparent about the details of energy and infrastructure deals
worth $46 billion signed with China earlier this year, the
governor of the State Bank of Pakistan told Reuters on Friday.
The deals, called the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,
should help shore up Pakistan's crumbling infrastructure and
reduce its electricity shortages by building more power plants.
China will get a free trade zone in Pakistan's Gwadar port
and access to the Indian Ocean. New Pakistani roads will open up
routes for Chinese goods into Europe and the Middle East.
But the details, terms and financing of many of the deals
remain unclear.
"CPEC needs to be more transparent," Ashraf Mahmood Wathra
said. "I don't know out of the $46 billion how much is debt, how
much is equity and how much is in kind."
Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of 190 million people, has
frequently struggled to manage its cash flows because the
government is reluctant to tax the wealthy and powerful.
In September of 2013, Pakistan faced a balance of payments
crisis, with just over $4 billion in foreign reserves held by
the State Bank - less than a month of imports.
But since then, the state bank's reserves have recovered to
$14.6 billion, with the help of an International Monetary Fund
program agreed after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took power in
2013, a $1.5 billion gift from Saudi Arabia, an auction of
telecommunications licenses and the issuing of a Euro bond.
Inflation dropped 2.73 percent as oil prices in particular
and commodity prices in general declined. The rupee has
stabilised at 105 to the U.S. dollar, although last month the
IMF said it believes the rupee is over-valued.
Pakistan's economy grew 4.2 percent this year, a slight
improvement over the last year, and the country hopes to reach
4.5 to 5.0 percent growth next year, Wathra said.
Yet underlying problems plaguing the economy, including
daily power cuts and security problems, remain.
"Our long-term solutions lie in increasing exports and
increasing FDI (foreign direct investment)," Wathra said.
"Without these two strong inflows, it is very difficult to keep
the economy on track."
Foreign investment flows have been shrinking, falling by
nearly a quarter this financial year compared with last year,
and exporters say the energy crisis and an over-valued rupee is
crippling business.
