ISLAMABAD, April 20 Chinese president Xi Jinping
is due in Pakistan on Monday where he will launch $46 billion in
projects linking the old allies, a figure that far exceeds U.S.
spending in Pakistan and underscores China's projection of power
in Asia.
The infrastructure and energy projects are aimed at
establishing a Pakistan-China Economic Corridor between
Pakistan's southern Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea and China's
western Xinjiang region.
The plan reflected a shift of economic power in the region
from the West to China, said Mushahid Hussain Sayed, chairman of
the Pakistani parliament's defence committee.
"Pakistan, for China, is now of pivotal importance. This has
to succeed and be seen to succeed," he said.
The corridor will run through Pakistan's poor Baluchistan
province, long plagued by a separatist insurgency, criminal
gangs and Islamist militants.
The army has promised to crush the insurgency and the
security of Chinese workers will be a prime concern for Xi.
In his talks with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Xi is also
expected to discuss cooperation on Afghanistan and China's fears
that Muslim separatists from Xinjiang are linking up with
Pakistani militants.
On Sunday, Xi linked economic cooperation with progress on
security.
"China and Pakistan need to align security concerns more
closely to strengthen security cooperation," he said in a
statement to Pakistani media.
"Our cooperation in the security and economic fields
reinforce each other, and they must be advanced simultaneously."
China will provide about $34 billion in investment for the
energy projects. Concessional loans will cover nearly $12
billion of infrastructure projects, said Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan's
minister for planning and development.
China's government and banks, including China Development
Bank, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Ltd, one of China's "Big Four" state-owned
commercial banks, will lend to Chinese companies, which will
invest in projects as commercial ventures.
Major Chinese companies investing in the energy sector will
include China's Three Gorges Corp and China Power
International Development Ltd, Pakistani officials
said.
Sharif made ending chronic power blackouts a central promise
of his 2013 election campaign and will be hoping for an
improvement before the next polls in 2018.
The United States has given $31 billion to Pakistan since
2002, according to the Congressional Research Service. About
two-thirds was earmarked for security.
Pakistan got $710 million in foreign direct investment in
the first nine months of this fiscal year, the central bank said
last week.
Xi will be in Pakistan for two days and is due to address
parliament.
