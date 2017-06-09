By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, June 9
BEIJING, June 9 China said on Friday it was
"gravely concerned" at Islamic State claims that the group
killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's
Baluchistan province last month, where Beijing is investing
billions of dollars in infrastructure projects.
China said it was working to verify the claim.
Armed men pretending to be policemen kidnapped the two
language teachers in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern
province, on May 24.
The kidnapping was a rare security incident involving
Chinese nationals in Pakistan, where Beijing has pledged $57
billion under its massive "Belt and Road" initiative to build
rail, road and power infrastructure.
China says Pakistan is a major part of its plans to build a
modern day "Silk Road" network of land and maritime routes to
connect Asia with Africa and Europe. Key parts of the
infrastructure will be in Baluchistan, including the new port of
Gwadar, which will be linked to western China under current
plans.
The killing of the teachers was claimed by Islamic State's
Amaq news agency on Thursday.
"Islamic State fighters killed two Chinese people they had
been holding in Baluchistan province, southwest Pakistan," Amaq
said.
A Baluchistan government spokesman said officials were in
the process of confirming whether the report was correct.
China's Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern.
"We have been trying to rescue the two kidnapped hostages
over the past days. The Chinese side is working to learn about
and verify relevant information through various channels,
including working with Pakistani authorities," the ministry said
in a short statement.
"The Chinese side is firmly opposed to the acts of
kidnapping civilians in any form, as well as terrorism and
extreme violence in any form," it said.
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan's interior
ministry or its foreign office.
Chinese state-run newspaper the Global Times, published by
the official People's Daily, said in an editorial on Friday
China would never bow in the face of terror, but also said
Chinese people should also exercise greater caution abroad,
especially in more remote areas.
"They also need to raise their ability to protect
themselves, and as much as possible put distance between
themselves and real danger," it said.
China has not formally identified the two teachers. Chinese
media has cited foreign media reports as identifying the two as
a man and a woman who worked for a private language school.
The claim of the killings sparked anger on Chinese social
media, with some strongly anti-Muslim comments.
Islamic State, which controls some territory in neighbouring
Afghanistan, has struggled to establish a presence in Pakistan.
However, it has claimed several major attacks, including one on
the deputy chairman of the Senate last month in Baluchistan, in
which 25 people were killed.
On Thursday, Pakistan's military published details of a
three-day raid on a militant hideout in a cave not far from
Quetta, saying it had killed 12 "hardcore terrorists" from a
banned local Islamist group and prevented Islamic State from
gaining a "foothold" in Baluchistan.
China's ambassador to Pakistan and other officials have
often urged Islamabad to improve security, especially in
Baluchistan.
The numbers of Pakistanis studying Mandarin has skyrocketed
since 2014, when President Xi Jinping signed off on the
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
Consequently, any attack on Chinese interests in Pakistan
would come as an embarrassment to Islamabad, which greatly
prizes its relationship with Beijing. The two refer to each
other as "all weather friends".
Security in Baluchistan has improved in recent years, but
separatists, who view infrastructure projects as a ruse to steal
natural resources, killed 10 Pakistani workers building a road
near the new port of Gwadar this month, a key part of the
economic corridor.
China has also expressed concern about militants in Pakistan
linking up with what China views as separatists in the far
western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where hundreds have been
killed in violence in recent years.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)