By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD Dec 24 China has committed $6.5
billion to finance the construction of a major nuclear power
project in Pakistan's port city of Karachi as it seeks to
strengthen ties with its strategic partner, Pakistani officials
said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif broke ground on the
$9.59 billion project last month but officials have provided few
details of how they plan to finance it.
Financing documents seen by Reuters showed China National
Nuclear Cooperation (CNNC) has promised to grant a loan of at
least $6.5 billion to finance the project which will have two
reactors with a capacity of 1,100 megawatts each.
Two members of the government's energy team and three
sources close to the deal confirmed this. CNNC was not available
for comment.
"China has complete confidence in Pakistan's capacity to run
a nuclear power plant with all checks in place," said Ansar
Parvez, chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission which
runs the civilian nuclear programme.
"As things stand, the performance and capacity of nuclear
power plants in Pakistan is far better compared to non-nuclear
plants."
Parvez declined to give more details of the funding but said
it would be completed by 2019 and each of the two reactors would
be larger than the combined power of all nuclear reactors now
operating in Pakistan.
As part of the deal, China has also waived a $250,000
insurance premium on the loan, said two sources in the Energy
Ministry with knowledge of the project. They declined to be
identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media
about the financing.
Pakistan and China, both nuclear-armed nations, consider
each other close friends and their ties have been underpinned by
common wariness of India and a desire to hedge against U.S.
influence in South Asia.
Pakistan sees nuclear energy as key to its efforts to solve
power shortages that have crippled its economy. Pakistan
generates about 11,000 MW of power while total demand is about
15,000 MW.
Blackouts lasting more than half a day in some areas have
infuriated many Pakistanis and sparked violent protests,
undermining an economy already beset by high unemployment,
widespread poverty, crime and sectarian and insurgent violence.
Under its long-term energy plan, Pakistan hopes to produce
more than 40,000 MW of electricity through nuclear plants by
2050.
The United States sealed a nuclear supply deal with India in
2008, irking both China and Pakistan.
Pakistan wants a similar agreement with the United States
but it is reluctant, largely because Pakistani nuclear scientist
Abdul Qadeer Khan admitted in 2004 to transferring nuclear
secrets to North Korea, Iran and Iraq.
"There should be no double standards in terms of civilian
nuclear deals," Parvez said. "Pakistan has energy needs and the
building of two new reactors should convince everyone that
international embargos and restrictions and Indian lobbying
won't stop us."
PROLIFERATION FEARS
Pakistan carried out its first nuclear tests in 1998, soon
after India conducted tests. Both refuse to join the Nuclear
Non-proliferation Treaty, which would oblige them to scrap
atomic weapons.
China has already helped supply two nuclear reactors at the
Chashma nuclear power complex in Pakistan's Punjab region, while
another two are also under construction with Chinese assistance.
China's nuclear cooperation with Pakistan has caused unease
in Washington, Delhi and other capitals due to fears about
commitment to nuclear non-proliferation rules.
China says its nuclear ties with Pakistan are entirely
peaceful and come under International Atomic Energy Agency
safeguards. It has not given details of the project's financing
but state media has put its total value at $9.59 billion.
"Bilateral cooperation in the energy sector is to help
ameliorate Pakistan's energy shortages," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday. "This accords
with the interests of the Pakistani people."
Three prominent physicists recently raised questions about
the safety, design and cost of the new reactors in Karachi,
sparking a national debate.
"There is no official information about preparedness for a
nuclear accident in Karachi that is available publicly," said
Zia Mian, a Pakistani-American physicist who directs the Project
on Peace and Security in South Asia at Princeton University.
"The only real obstacle that may exist to the new reactors
being built is if the citizens of Karachi decide they do not
want to live with the risks these reactors create."
But Pakistan's new energy minister has dismissed the
critics.
"Every 1,000 megawatts of electricity produced through
nuclear energy saves you $1 billion in oil imports," Khawaja
Asif, the minister for water and power, told Reuters.
"If critics can give me alternatives and other platforms to
raise money for low-cost, clean power, I'm willing to listen."
