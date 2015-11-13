LAHORE, Pakistan, Nov 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A sghar Leghari had had enough. The farmer was tired of watching
his family fight against the unpredictable weather that
threatened their crops in Rahim Yar Khan District, in Pakistan's
South Punjab region.
He was also disheartened by the fates of many small-scale
farmers around him, whose struggles with weather shifts have
ended in poverty. And he was angry at Pakistan's seeming
inability to protect its people against the devastating effects
of climate change.
So Leghari decided there was only one thing to do: he took
the government to court.
In August, Leghari, 25, filed a petition with the Lahore
High Court claiming that the government of Pakistan was
violating his fundamental rights by neglecting to tackle the
impacts of climate change.
Quoting the objectives of the country's 2012 National
Climate Change Policy, he accused leaders of failing "to ensure
water, food and energy security in the face of the challenges
posed by climate change."
In response, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah ordered the
formation of a Climate Change Commission to push forward the
policies the government promised.
That commission, made up of officials from key ministries -
including the Ministry of Climate Change and the Ministry of
Water and Power - as well as heads of other government
departments and international organisations, has now begun
meeting.
Climate change "appears to be the most serious threat facing
Pakistan," the judge said.
"PUBLIC INTEREST" LAWSUIT
Leghari, who is studying law in Lahore, said his family
relies on the income it gets from its more than 500-acre
sugarcane farm in Rahimyar Khan.
But water scarcity and temperature changes in the Punjab
region are stressing crops and making it impossible for some
farmers to continue to make a living.
Leghari said he felt it was time to hold the nation's
leaders accountable.
"My petition aimed to compel the concerned departments and
ministries to take action and consider climate change an
important issue before it is too late," he said.
He believes government action on the problem has been
negligible, even though the nation has had a climate change
policy and framework in place for over three years.
"The circumstances that merited the filing of this petition
do not affect only me, but are endemic," Leghari said. The case
"does not deal with an individual grievance, but seeks to
address a larger public interest matter."
WATER SHORTAGES
The law student said his family farm has struggled in
particular with access to water as supplies dry up and rainfall
becomes more unpredictable.
According to the Ministry of Climate Change, in 1950, water
availability in Pakistan stood at 5,300 cubic metres per person
per year. By 2011, that figure had dropped to under 1,000 cubic
metres and is still shrinking.
Leghari's petition argued that the government is obligated
to implement the policies it laid out in 2012, including
practical steps needed to adapt to the effects of climate change
and to limit the country's own emissions that contribute to the
problem.
Those include things like promoting crop irrigation
practices that waste less water and new crop varieties that
require less water, and urging farmers to use biogas and manure
digesters to generate green energy and reduce methane emissions.
Leghari said he isn't demanding compensation. What he wants
from the government, he said, is action on the broader problem.
"Direct relief would be insufficient in scope to compensate
me or other farmers against future grievances," he said.
"Climate change is an issue that is here to stay if adequate
measures are not taken."
"RAY OF HOPE"
In response to Leghari's petition, Sajjad Ahmad, joint
secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, told Pakistan's
Dawn newspaper that the government has put policies in place but
many have not been implemented.
Leghari's advocate in court, Mansoor Usman Awan, told
Thomson Reuters Foundation that government departments that
might be required to act on climate change - including
agriculture and forestry, irrigation, water and power and the
Federal Flood Commission - had failed to deliver effective
adaptation and mitigation measures.
The new commission hopes to begin changing that.
Hameed Naqi, director general of WWP-Pakistan, one member of
the commission, said that even if the group manages to implement
only the priority actions set out in the 2012 National Climate
Policy - most of which are aimed at protecting the nation's
fast-dwindling forests - that would make huge strides toward
addressing the country's climate and environmental problems.
"The judge is pushing the government departments to take
action," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation. "The commission is
a ray of hope for us."
Leghari said he hopes the judge's order will be the start of
a broader public effort to demand action on climate change and
push the country to meet the goals it has set for itself.
The court has "jump-started the process," he said. Now,
"hopefully this will result in positive change for everyone."
