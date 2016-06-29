* Area under cotton down 15 pct despite efforts to boost
output
* Output seen below local demand for 2nd straight year in
2016/17
* Supply crunch an opportunity for India to export more
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, June 29 Cotton imports by Pakistan are
expected to remain near record-high levels in the year to July
2017, as erratic weather forces farmers in the world's
fourth-biggest producer to trim area under the crop, industry
officials said.
A supply crunch in Pakistan, at a time when back-to-back
droughts have taken a toll on output at top producer India,
could boost global cotton prices from their current near
11-month highs. The two countries have already taken turns this
year to buy from each other to fill shortages at home.
"Cotton area in Pakistan is down around 15 percent. Despite
the government and industry's efforts, farmers in top-producing
Punjab have reduced area," said Saleem Saleh, acting secretary
general of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).
Unpredictable weather, such as floods late last year as well
as poor rainfall in recent months, and the resultant uncertainty
about yields is putting many farmers off cotton, stymieing
Pakistan's efforts to boost local output.
"Farmers are finding other crops profitable," said Shahzad
Ali Khan, chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginner's Association.
The country's cotton output fell by a third to 9.7 million
bales in 2015/16, forcing it to import a record 4 million bales
in the year, up from 1.2 million a year ago, according to APTMA.
Pakistan annually consumes around 15 million.
Even for the season starting Aug. 1, weather has not been
supportive and the crop in Punjab has already been hurt by poor
rains in May and June, said Khan. Cotton sowing in Pakistan
starts from April and harvesting begins in July.
While the country has set a production target of 14.1
million bales for the new season, industry officials say output
will fall short and that rainfall over the next few weeks will
be crucial in determining yields.
"Import requirement is rising as local consumption is
rising, but production is stagnant. This year imports jumped due
to crop failure. Next year also imports would remain around this
year's level. Actual number depends on production," Saleh said.
Typically lower output in Pakistan implies an exporting
opportunity for neighbouring India. In fact, the latter shipped
out about 6.5 million bales this season, with Pakistan taking
nearly 2 million.
"India has freight advantage over other suppliers. Naturally
India will be the preferred choice for buyers in Pakistan
whenever they start imports," Cotton Association of India
President Dhiren Sheth said.
However, India's move to contract 20,000 bales from Pakistan
for import this month indicates supply at the top producer is
also running thin.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Himani Sarkar)