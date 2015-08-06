UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects deaths in headline)
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Aug 6 A Pakistani military helicopter being used as an air ambulance crashed near the northern district of Mansehra on Thursday, and the 12 people on board were feared dead, military officials said.
Two security officials said there appeared to be no link to militant activity. The helicopter was flying from the city of Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, to the northern area of Gilgit, which has been hit by floods.
"There were 12 people on board, all military men. There were doctors, paramedic and aviation people in the chopper," a senior military official said.
He said the helicopter crashed over the mountains in the Mohar area of northern Mansehra district.
"We are on the way to the spot of the chopper crash and I am afraid no one has survived but it's not confirmed yet," he said.
He said it appeared the helicopter may have crashed due to bad weather.
The incident is the second fatal crash involving Pakistani military helicopters this year. In May, a helicopter crash killed seven people, including three ambassadors. (Writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.