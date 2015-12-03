By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan Dec 3 A Pakistani attorney
said on Thursday he has filed a court petition seeking the
return of the famed Koh-i-Noor diamond Britain forced India to
hand over in colonial times.
Once the largest known diamond in the world, the 105-carat
Koh-i-Noor is one of the Crown Jewels. It is set in a crown last
worn by the late mother of Queen Elizabeth II during her
coronation.
Attorney Jawaid Iqbal Jafree filed the court petition naming
Queen Elizabeth II as a respondent on Wednesday in the eastern
city of Lahore. The application asks that Britain hand back the
diamond, now on display in the Tower of London.
India also has made regular requests for the jewel's return,
saying the diamond is an integral part of the country's history
and culture.
Britain's then colonial governor-general of India arranged
for the huge diamond to be presented to Queen Victoria in 1850,
during British colonial rule.
Majority-Hindu India and majority-Muslim Pakistan became two
different countries in 1947 when they became independent of
Britain.
Jafree told Reuters that the Koh-i-Noor rightly belonged to
Pakistan's Punjab province and was "forcibly and under duress"
taken by the British from the local ruler at the time.
"Now it should be returned to Pakistan," he said.
"Her Majesty the Queen will rise in the highest public
interest with facilitating honest disposal and transferring
the possession of the Koh-i-Noor diamond which was illegally
taken," Jafree said in his petition, which the court has not yet
admitted for hearing.
"Koh-i-Noor was not legitimately acquired. Grabbing and
snatching it was a private, illegal act which is justified by no
law."
If Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, who is second
in line to the throne, eventually becomes queen consort, she
will don the crown holding the diamond on official occasions.
In the last half century, Jafree has written over 786
letters to Queen Elizabeth and various Pakistani officials
asking for the diamond's return.
His latest high court petition notes that his letters have
never been acknowledged, except once by Queen Elizabeth through
her principal private secretary.
During a visit to India in 2010, British Prime Minister
David Cameron said in an interview on Indian television that the
diamond would stay in London.
"What tends to happen with these questions is that if you
say yes to one, then you would suddenly find the British Museum
empty," he said.
(Writing by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Kay Johnson)