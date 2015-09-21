LAHORE, Pakistan, Sept 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
P akistani researchers have developed a portable, solar-powered
mobile phone network for use in disasters like floods and
earthquakes when regular communications are often disrupted.
Researchers at the Information Technology University (ITU)
in Lahore, together with a team from the University of
California, have developed a prototype "Rescue Base Station"
(RBS) for Pakistan - the country's first emergency telecoms
system that would work on normal cell phones.
"When the RBS is installed in a disaster-struck area, people
automatically start receiving its signals on their mobile
phones. They can manually choose it and then call, send messages
and even browse (internet) data free of charge," said Umar Saif,
ITU vice chancellor and an adviser to the project.
The RBS is a lightweight, compact rectangular box fitted
with an antenna, a signal amplifier and a battery, which can be
carried easily and even dropped by helicopter in hard-to-reach
disaster zones. It has a solar panel to charge the battery, to
keep it working in places without electric power.
An alternative communications system like this could help
save lives when disasters strike by connecting survivors with
rescue workers and government officials.
The RBS has yet to be deployed on the ground, but the ITU
expects it to be used in the next six to eight months in
partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority and
a local telecoms company.
Saif said the RBS signal can be received within a 3 km
radius, and people in the area can easily register by sending
their name, occupation, age and blood group to a special number.
"This helps generate an automatic database of people in
distress, and eventually helps both the rescue and relief teams
and the victims," he said.
Pakistan has 116 million active cellular subscribers out of
a total population of 185 million, according to official data.
INFORMATION ON DEMAND
Potential users of the RBS system can get the information
they need in just a few seconds by sending a text message to
specific numbers appearing on their mobile phone.
For example, if a person needs to contact a fire brigade,
they text the words "occupation: firefighters" to the relevant
number. They will then receive names and contact details for
local firefighters in just a few seconds and can call for help,
Saif said.
Or if someone needs access to blood supplies, they send a
message saying "blood group, B positive", for instance, and
receive contact information for people nearby with that blood
group, so they can ask for a donation.
Saif said RBS teams on the ground plan to collect
information about disaster-affected people in a database, and
pass this on to rescue teams, doctors and government departments
that can provide assistance.
"(They) can also send weather forecasts and disaster alerts
to subscribers, and help them evacuate troubled areas," said
Ibrahim Ghaznavi, an ITU researcher and one of the RBS
developers.
The RBS, which operates using open source software, offers
all the features provided by regular cellphone companies, he
added.
Ghaznavi said it costs around $6,000 to develop an RBS, and
the Pakistan prototype has been funded by a Google Faculty
Research Award.
TECH INNOVATION
The RBS team is now working with Endaga, a U.S.-based
company that connects rural communities through small-scale
independent cellular networks, and a local telecoms firm to
commercialise the project, he added.
The aim of the collaboration is to help phone companies keep
their communications systems functioning in a disaster until
their regular networks are restored.
Pakistan is a disaster-prone country, which needs $6 billion
to $14 billion to help it adapt to climate change impacts, such
as unusually heavy rains, droughts and melting glaciers, through
to 2050, according to a 2011 study funded by the U.N. climate
secretariat.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent
Societies developed a customised communications system called
the Trilogy Emergency Response Application (TERA) in Haiti when
it was struck by a massive earthquake in 2010.
But that system could only send text messages to its
subscribers on their mobile phones, unlike the RBS which allows
users to call, send texts and even browse the web for free.
Cutting-edge technologies like the RBS could help save more
lives by delivering timely advice to disaster-hit people, said
Pervaiz Amir, country director for the Pakistan Water
Partnership.
"Local researchers should be encouraged to develop
innovative solutions to help people in distress," he said. But
the RBS needs to be tested in the field under different
conditions before being deployed on a wider scale in actual
disaster zones, he added.
Amir said the RBS could be useful for rescue and aid
activities, especially in remote rural areas of Pakistan where
natural disasters regularly disrupt poor communications systems.
