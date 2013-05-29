ISLAMABAD May 29 A Pakistani Foreign Ministry official condemned Wednesday's U.S. drone strike which killed seven people in North Waziristan as a breach of sovereignty.

"Any drone strike is against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan and we condemn it," the official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

The strike, reported by Pakistani security officials, was the first such attack since a May 11 general election in which the use of the unmanned aircraft was a major issue. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Nick Macfie)