ISLAMABAD Nov 1 A U.S. drone strike in Pakistan killed the head of the Pakistani Taliban on Friday, security sources told Reuters, the latest in a series of blows to Pakistan's most feared militant group.

Hakimullah Mehsud has been reported dead several times before. But late on Friday, several intelligence, army and militant sources across the country confirmed he had been killed in the strike in the lawless North Waziristan region.

"We can confirm Hakimullah Mehsud was killed in the drone strike," said one senior security official.