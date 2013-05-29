(Adds details, background, paragraphs 5-8)
PESHAWAR, Pakistan May 29 A U.S. drone strike
killed seven people in Pakistan's volatile North Waziristan
tribal region on Wednesday, security officials said, the first
drone attack since a May 11 election in which the use of the
unmanned aircraft was a major issue.
U.S. President Barack Obama recently indicated he was
scaling back the drone strike programme, winning cautious
approval from Pakistan.
Pakistani security officials and tribesmen said the drone
fired two missiles that struck a mud-built house at Chashma
village, 3 km (2 miles) east of Miranshah, the administrative
town of North Waziristan.
They said seven people were killed and four wounded. It was
not immediately clear if the victims were the intended targets.
Prime Minister-elect Nawaz Sharif said this month that drone
strikes were a "challenge" to Pakistan's sovereignty.
"We will sit with our American friends and talk to them
about this issue," he said.
Obama's announcement of scaling back drone strikes was
widely welcomed by the tribespeople of North Waziristan, where
drones armed with missiles have carried out the most strikes
against militants over the past seven years, sometimes with
heavy civilian casualties.
Pakistan is a key ally in the U.S. war on terror but, while
combating militancy is still a high priority, polls show
Americans' main concerns are the economy and other domestic
issues such as healthcare.
