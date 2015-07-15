By Katharine Houreld
ISLAMABAD, July 15
ISLAMABAD, July 15 The Pakistani military said
it shot down an Indian spy drone on Wednesday in Kashmir, in a
new sign of the decades-old tension between the nuclear-armed
rivals in the disputed region.
Industry experts said the small, unarmed model was sold
commercially for aerial filming and would contain no secret
military technology.
"An Indian spy drone was shot down by Pakistani troops which
intruded into Pakistan along (the Line of Control) near Bhimber
today. The spy drone is used for aerial photography," a
statement from the Pakistani military said.
The Indian military was not available for comment.
Bhimber is in Kashmir, the Himalayan region claimed by both
Pakistan and India. The two sides regularly exchange fire along
Kashmir's heavily-militarised Line of Control.
A photo supplied by the Pakistani military appeared to show
a Chinese-made DJI Phantom 3, said Huw Williams, the Unmanned
Systems Editor at IHS Jane's International Defence Review.
"Due to its limited operating range - about two km - if the
Indian military is using the system it would most likely be for
close reconnaissance or security work," Williams said.
"Our Middle East editor believes that Islamic State are
using similar systems."
Pakistan is plagued by a Taliban insurgency that has killed
hundreds of thousands of civilians. It has fought three wars
against India since the two nations became separate in 1947.
Since 2004, the United States has conducted 419 drone
strikes in Pakistan, targeting suspected members of the Taliban
and al Qaeda. The missiles have killed thousands of suspected
militants and hundreds of civilians, according to media reports
collated by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
Pakistan often protests that the U.S. strikes are an
infringement of its national sovereignty and has been pushing
for its own lethal drones.
In March, the Pakistani military announced it had test-fired
its own drone equipped with a laser-guided missile. Analysts
said the video showed a drone similar to models produced by
Pakistan's close ally China.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; editing by Andrew Roche)