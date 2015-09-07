By Asad Hashim
| ISLAMABAD, Sept 7
ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 A missile-firing Pakistani
drone has killed at least three suspected militants in the first
ever reported use of the indigenously developed aircraft in
combat, the military said on Monday.
The deployment of the drone will add a new layer of
complexity to a debate on the use of drones in Pakistan where
the government has officially denounced numerous strikes by U.S.
drones on militants over the past decade.
The "Burraq" drone attacked a suspected militant hideout in
the Shawal Valley, which has long been a militant stronghold on
the border with Afghanistan, said Major General Asim Bajwa, the
military's chief spokesman.
"Hit a terrorist compound in Shawal Valley killing (three)
high profile terrorists," Bajwa said in a posting on his Twitter
feed. He did not say when the drone strike happened or give any
more details.
Militants in the area identified one of the three people
killed in the Sunday night strike as Nizam Wazir, a faction
leader allied with the Pakistani Taliban. Wazir was being buried
on Monday, they said.
Government forces launched an offensive against Pakistani
Taliban militants in semi-autonomous ethnic Pashtun regions
along the Afghan border last year.
The military expanded the offensive into the Shawal Valley
last month, with the use of both ground troops and aircraft.
The government has for years denounced U.S. drone strikes in
Pakistan as a violation of sovereignty, although there has been
suspicion the government has quietly given the green light to at
least some of the attacks, especially those on Pakistani Taliban
leaders.
U.S. drones have killed more than 2,400 people in Pakistan
since 2004, according to the independent London-based Bureau of
Investigative Journalism, which monitors strikes through news
reports.
The U.S. strikes have enraged many members of the public in
Pakistan, fuelling anti-U.S. sentiment and anger towards
Pakistani governments seen as too accommodating of U.S. demands
in its war on militancy.
Pakistan first successfully tested the Burraq drone in March
with the military hailing it as "a force multiplier in the
anti-terror campaign".
The military deployed two Pakistani-produced unarmed
surveillance drones in 2013. Analysts say Pakistan's drones look
very much like drones from Pakistan's close ally, China.
