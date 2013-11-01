* Mehsud was one of Pakistan's most wanted men
By Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Jibran Ahmed
ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Nov 1 The head of
the Pakistani Taliban was killed by a U.S. drone strike on
Friday, security and Taliban sources said, in a blow to the
fragmented movement fighting against the nuclear-armed South
Asian nation.
Hakimullah Mehsud was one of the most wanted and feared men
in Pakistan with a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, leading
an insurgency from a mountain hideout in North Waziristan, the
Taliban's stronghold on the Afghan frontier.
"We confirm with great sorrow that our esteemed leader was
martyred in a drone attack," a senior Taliban commander said.
In Washington, two U.S. officials confirmed Mehsud's death
in a CIA drone strike. They spoke on condition of anonymity.
At the White House, a spokeswoman said officials had seen
the reports Mehsud may have been killed in Pakistan. "We are not
in a position to confirm those reports, but if true, this would
be a serious loss" for the Pakistan Taliban, Caitlin Hayden,
spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said in a
statement.
She noted that the Pakistan Taliban had claimed
responsibility for the failed bomb plot at New York's Times
Square in 2010, and that Mehsud was wanted in connection with
the killing of seven CIA employees in Afghanistan in 2009.
The killing of Mehsud was the latest setback for the
Pakistani Taliban, a group aligned with its Afghan namesakes and
which has staged attacks against Pakistani armed forces and
civilians in its fight to topple the government.
His death is almost certain to scuttle the prospect of peace
talks between the Taliban and the government of Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif, who won a landslide election victory in May by
promising to bring peace to the country.
Pakistan had informed the United States and Britain that
peace talks with the Pakistani Taliban were imminent, said Bruce
Riedel, a former CIA and White House official with extensive
experience in the region.
"So the drone strike is very awkward and difficult for
Sharif. Conspiracy theories in Pakistan will assume he agrees to
the strike even as he proposed peace talks with Mehsud," Riedel
said via email. "Another setback for U.S.-Pakistan relations
ironically."
FUNERAL
The government never clarified which factions of the Taliban
it was willing to talk to or whether it would comply with the
Taliban's demands to release its prisoners and withdraw the army
from Taliban strongholds in Pakistan's tribal areas.
The government, which officially condemns U.S. drone
strikes, issued its usual statement denouncing the attack, but
did not comment on reports of Mehsud's death.
Mehsud's funeral will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. (1000
GMT) in Miranshah, the main regional city, the Taliban commander
said, an event likely to stir tension in a region already
suffering from an escalating insurgency.
Pakistan, a nation of 180 million people, has been plagued
by violence, including the homegrown Taliban insurgency that has
cost tens of thousands of lives.
But the Taliban has been weakened by a series of
counter-attacks. In May, a U.S. drone strike killed Mehsud's
second-in-command, and one of his most trusted lieutenants was
captured in Afghanistan last month.
A senior Pakistani Taliban source said it held an emergency
meeting after Mehsud's death and approved two commanders, Maulvi
Omar Khalid and Maulana Fazlullah, to replace him.
"Among these men, one will replace our slain Ameer (leader).
Maulvi Omar Khalid ... is most likely to replace Hakimullah
Mehsud," said a senior Pakistani Taliban official.
He said the Taliban would hold a tribal meeting early on
Saturday to decide on further actions. "You will see our
reaction," he said.
YOUNG COMMANDER
The Pakistani Taliban acts as an umbrella for various
jihadist groups operating in Pakistan's lawless tribal belt,
which are separate, but allied to the Afghan Taliban.
Several intelligence, army and Taliban sources across
Pakistan confirmed Mehsud, believed to be in his mid-30s, had
been killed in the drone strike in North Waziristan.
His bodyguard and driver were also killed, they said.
The drones fired four missiles at a compound in Danda Darpa
Khel, a village about 5 km (3 miles) from the regional capital
of Miranshah, sources said. Mehsud had been attending a
gathering of 25 Taliban leaders to discuss the government's
offer of talks, they said.
The information could not be independently verified because
journalists have no access to the affected areas.
Mehsud was brought into the insurgency by his cousin Qari
Hussain, who was the Taliban's top trainer for suicide bombers
until he was killed in a drone strike.
He lacked formal education or religious training, but Mehsud
was a popular figure known for his jokes and interest in modern
technology, said Reuters journalists who had met him.
He was the driver for the former head of the Pakistani
Taliban, and then rose through the ranks to become the
movement's spokesman, although he was known for his emotional
outbursts during conversations.
Mehsud took over the Pakistani Taliban in August 2009 after
a drone strike killed the previous leader, his mentor.
Mehsud had two wives and moved frequently because of his
fear of U.S. drone strikes.
In recent months, analysts say rivalries with other Taliban
commanders over revenues from extortion and kidnapping had
sharpened, rising tension within the fragmented movement.
The United States offered $5 million for Mehsud's capture
after he appeared in a farewell video with the Jordanian suicide
bomber who killed seven CIA employees at a base in Afghanistan
in 2009.
U.S. prosecutors have charged him with involvement in the
attack. The Taliban is also accused of plotting to bomb Times
Square in 2010.
Although Mehsud's death will bring calls for revenge, it may
make negotiations with the militants easier in the long run,
said Saifullah Mahsud, director of the Pakistani think tank FATA
Research Center.
"Hakimullah Mehsud was a very controversial figure and he
had very tough demands," he said.
But the strike did not signal the end of the Pakistani
Taliban, he said.
"It's a very decentralised organisation. They've lost
leaders to drone strikes before."