WASHINGTON Nov 3 A U.S. lawmaker whose
committee oversees the intelligence community on Sunday defended
the drone strike that killed a Pakistani Taliban leader and said
it would help keep American troops safe.
Representative Mike Rogers, who chairs the House of
Representatives' permanent intelligence committee, said the
slain militant, Hakimullah Mehsud, was a "bad guy" who was
connected to attacks against Pakistani soldiers and to the
Taliban in Afghanistan, which has forced closures of many
schools for girls.
"This was a bad guy," Rogers said on CBS' "Face the Nation."
"There's some information recently that concerned us about the
safety of our troops. I feel a little better for our troops
today than I did before this event happened."
Mehsud, who took over as the leader of the al Qaeda-linked
Pakistani Taliban in 2009, was killed on Friday, along with
three others, in a U.S. drone strike in northwest Pakistan.
The Pakistani government denounced the killing as an attempt
by the United States to interfere with peace talks between
Pakistan's government and the Taliban.
Pakistani officials said they would review ties with
Washington and some politicians there called for blocking
critical U.S. military supply lines into Afghanistan.
The Pakistani Taliban has beheaded Pakistani soldiers and
orchestrated suicide bombings that have killed thousands of
civilians. Rogers also said Mehsud had ties to a failed attempt
to bomb New York's Times Square in 2010.
He said U.S. intelligence agencies, including the embattled
National Security Agency, collect and contribute the kinds of
information that make such strikes possible.
"We deal with these threats every single day, and they are
big, they are real and they affect real people," Rogers said.
"And I'll tell you, we should protect our soldiers in the
field and we should also protect their families who are here
back in the United States. And we should use every means that is
legal, protects civil liberties and gets the job done."
He and Senator Dianne Feinstein, who heads the Senate
intelligence committee, defended the NSA, which has come under
heavy criticism for weeks for reportedly listening into the
phone conversations of U.S. allies, including German Chancellor
Angela Merkel.
U.S. officials have maintained that President Barack Obama
was unaware that Merkel and other leaders were being monitored.
The White House has halted some of the surveillance
programs, such as those focused on the International Monetary
Fund and World Bank headquarters.
Rogers said the intelligence agencies are the "good guys,"
and that some U.S. and foreign officials likely knew more about
the spying than they let on.
"I think there are going to be some 'best actor' awards
coming out of the White House this year and some 'best
supporting actor' awards coming out of Europe," he said.
Feinstein, who also appeared on "Face the Nation" on Sunday,
said the uproar over the spying was more of a political issue
than a liability for the intelligence agency.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson. Editing by Christopher Wilson)