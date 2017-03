RIYADH Nov 4 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry defended on Monday the drone strike that killed the Pakistani Taliban leader but added that Washington was sensitive to any Pakistani concerns, after Islamabad denounced the attack as a blow to peace talks.

Hakimullah Mehsud, who took over as the leader of the al Qaeda-linked Pakistani Taliban in 2009, was killed on Friday, along with three others, in a U.S. drone strike in northwest Pakistan.