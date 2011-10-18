KARACHI Oct 18 Pakistan's current account deficit stood at a provisional $908 million in September, compared with a deficit of $201 million in the previous month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

For the July-September period, the deficit stood at a provisional $1.209 billion, compared with $597 million in the same period last year, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The current account recorded a revised surplus of $437 million in 2010/11, compared with a deficit of $3.946 billion in 2009/10. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz)