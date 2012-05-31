ISLAMABAD May 31 Pakistan's economy grew at an estimated 3.7 percent in the 2011/12 (July-June) fiscal year, compared to 3 percent the previous year, the finance minister said on Thursday.

"It looks like we have been successful in correcting the growth rate trend, which has been rising for three years," Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said. (Reporting by Qasim Nauman and Rebecca Conway; Editing by Nick Macfie)