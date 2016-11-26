(Adds details)

By Asad Hashim

ISLAMABAD Nov 26 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, according to a statement from the bank, citing overall macroeconomic stability and relatively stable consumer inflation.

"This manageable inflationary environment over the near-term bodes well for the current growth momentum," the bank said.

Pakistan's year-on-year consumer inflation rose to 4.21 percent in October, the bureau of statistics announced earlier this month.

"This anticipated rise is explained by stability in commodity prices against earlier sharp decline, phasing out of second-round impact of oil prices, and some uptick in domestic demand," the statement said.

The bank also cited an increase in private sector credit for fixed investments as supporting economic growth.

"Volatility in the interbank market continued to remain low and the overnight money market repo rate stayed close to the policy rate in the post-September 2016 monetary policy period," the bank said.

In September, the bank also maintained the policy rate at 5.75 percent, citing continued economic growth despite global uncertainty at the time.

Pakistan's economy has rebounded in recent years, helped by improved security, and growth is expected at just over 5 percent this fiscal year, the highest rate since 2008.

Economic expansion is also set to be boosted by up to $54 billion in investments from China in a network of road, rail and energy projects that will form an economic corridor linking western China with Pakistan's Arabian Sea port at Gwadar. (Reporting by Asad Hashim; Editing by Mike Collett-White)