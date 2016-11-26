(Adds details)
By Asad Hashim
ISLAMABAD Nov 26 Pakistan's central bank
maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75
percent on Saturday, according to a statement from the bank,
citing overall macroeconomic stability and relatively stable
consumer inflation.
"This manageable inflationary environment over the near-term
bodes well for the current growth momentum," the bank said.
Pakistan's year-on-year consumer inflation rose to 4.21
percent in October, the bureau of statistics announced earlier
this month.
"This anticipated rise is explained by stability in
commodity prices against earlier sharp decline, phasing out of
second-round impact of oil prices, and some uptick in domestic
demand," the statement said.
The bank also cited an increase in private sector credit for
fixed investments as supporting economic growth.
"Volatility in the interbank market continued to remain low
and the overnight money market repo rate stayed close to the
policy rate in the post-September 2016 monetary policy period,"
the bank said.
In September, the bank also maintained the policy rate at
5.75 percent, citing continued economic growth despite global
uncertainty at the time.
Pakistan's economy has rebounded in recent years, helped by
improved security, and growth is expected at just over 5 percent
this fiscal year, the highest rate since 2008.
Economic expansion is also set to be boosted by up to $54
billion in investments from China in a network of road, rail and
energy projects that will form an economic corridor linking
western China with Pakistan's Arabian Sea port at Gwadar.
