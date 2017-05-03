ISLAMABAD May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.

Riaz Riazuddin, the deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, will take over as acting governor from Ashraf Wathra, the bank statement said. Wathra has been governor for the past three years.

No official reason has been given for the decision not to re-appoint Wathra.

Riazuddin's three-month appointment is effective immediately, the central bank said. It is now looking for a permanent replacement for Wathra.

(Reporting by Saad Sayeed)