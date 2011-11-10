KARACHI Nov 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $17.03 billion in the week ending Nov. 4 from $17.15 billion the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell to $13.28 billion, compared with $13.41 billion in the previous week, while those held by commercial banks rose marginally to $3.75 billion, from $3.74 billion in the previous week, according to the SBP.

Foreign exchange reserves hit a record $18.31 billion in the week ending July 30, but have since eased due to debt repayments.

The reserves were boosted in June by inflows of $411 million, including a $191.9 million loan from the World Bank, and a loan of $196.8 million from the Asian Development Bank.

Higher export proceeds and a record inflow of remittances have also helped Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves grow steadily.

According to official data, remittances rose 25 percent to $3.3 billion in the first quarter of the 2010/11 fiscal year (July-June), compared with $2.65 billion in the same period last year.

However, remittances fell to $890 million in September, compared with $922 million received in September last year. (Reporting by Faisal Aziz; Editing by Ed Lane)