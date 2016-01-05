COLOMBO Jan 5 Pakistan's economy is expected to grow at more than 5 percent in the current fiscal year due to some bold economic reforms, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday, faster than a 4.2 percent growth in the previous year.

Speaking at a forum during an official visit to Sri Lanka, Sharif said the economy has progressed well despite fighting against extremism and terrorism.

"Democracy creates far better opportunities for both economic growth and cultural progress than the authoritarian regimes. My government has placed strong emphasis on bold economic reforms to achieve significant improvement in all sectors of the economy," Sharif said.

"It (GDP) is expected to be over 5 percent this year."

Pakistan's economy grew 4.2 percent in fiscal 2015, but investors remain wary of systemic weaknesses, the central bank said last month, urging the government to adopt clearer, more consistent policies on industry and trade.

The growth was below the 5.1 percent target in the last year, but still better than the 4.0 percent achieved in 2014.

Pakistan benefited from lower global prices of oil and commodities, which helped bring inflation down and that has helped to mitigate disappointing exports and a lack of investment, two factors that would have spurred greater growth.

Sharif on Tuesday at a different forum said Sri Lanka and Pakistan have agreed to include services in a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA). (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Balmforth)