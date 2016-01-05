COLOMBO Jan 5 Pakistan's economy is expected to
grow at more than 5 percent in the current fiscal year due to
some bold economic reforms, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on
Tuesday, faster than a 4.2 percent growth in the previous year.
Speaking at a forum during an official visit to Sri Lanka,
Sharif said the economy has progressed well despite fighting
against extremism and terrorism.
"Democracy creates far better opportunities for both
economic growth and cultural progress than the authoritarian
regimes. My government has placed strong emphasis on bold
economic reforms to achieve significant improvement in all
sectors of the economy," Sharif said.
"It (GDP) is expected to be over 5 percent this year."
Pakistan's economy grew 4.2 percent in fiscal 2015, but
investors remain wary of systemic weaknesses, the central bank
said last month, urging the government to adopt clearer, more
consistent policies on industry and trade.
The growth was below the 5.1 percent target in the last
year, but still better than the 4.0 percent achieved in 2014.
Pakistan benefited from lower global prices of oil and
commodities, which helped bring inflation down and that has
helped to mitigate disappointing exports and a lack of
investment, two factors that would have spurred greater growth.
Sharif on Tuesday at a different forum said Sri Lanka and
Pakistan have agreed to include services in a bilateral free
trade agreement (FTA).
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing
by Richard Balmforth)