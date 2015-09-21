By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 21
LONDON, Sept 21 Taliban attacks have been
costing Pakistan's economy as much as $5 billion a year in lost
investment, the country's finance secretary said, adding that
Islamabad is keeping open the option of another IMF programme.
Speaking as Pakistan officials met bond investors in London,
Waqar Masood Khan stressed a lot was at stake in the latest $1.9
billion three-year military drive to rid the country of the
violence.
"Our people have suffered terribly over the last 1-1/2
decades and we have lost out enormously in terms of economic
opportunities and output because of this terrorism," he told
Reuters.
"We have seen in the past foreign (investment) inflows of
$5-7 billion but today we are not even having $2 billion," he
said, noting that security costs and damage to the economy had
to be added to that.
With the army making headway against the Taliban in North
Waziristan, the situation was finally "reversing".
Khan said Karachi for example seemed safer than at any time
over the last decade and "exporters who met with the prime
minister recently said their customers are now coming (to
Pakistan)" again.
The Pakistan economy is benefitting from the near 60 percent
drop in global oil prices, its biggest import. Its central bank
has also been cutting interest rates while its IMF programme is
clamping down on corruption.
GDP growth is expected to be 5.5 percent for the year to
June 2016. Reserves are expected to top $20 billion, 4-5 months
of import cover, this month or next.
"In the 1960s and 80s Pakistan achieved growth rates of 6-7
percent. We are held back by the internal problems and the
terrorism. Once we have it under control we should really be a
breakout country as justified by our potential," he said.
IMF PROGRAMMES
Pakistan's financial markets have been performing well for
the most part and Khan said a coming debt sale, details of which
should be announced later this week, could see it sell more than
the originally envisaged $500 million.
"We are not fixated on the size, we can definitely do more
and we are open with regards to the tenor too," Khan said. "Last
time we raised $2 billion.
"And we will do a sukuk (sharia-compliant bond) in ... maybe
the April to June quarter," he added, also likely to be worth
$500 million.
Power shortages cause daily outages for Pakistani firms and
the government says it will take years to fix.
The rupee is holding up better than many emerging
market currencies, down less than 2 percent over the last year,
which is hurting exporters.
Eleven out of 12 IMF programmes Pakistan has had since 1998
have been scrapped or abandoned because the government failed to
implement reforms.
It will be viewed as a great success if the current one, due
to run until September next year, goes the full distance.
"At this stage it is not clear what we will do, we will
cross that bridge when we come to it," Khan said.
"A fund programme is meant to eventually be graduated from
and you go it alone, but you never know what how the conditions
will evolve and whether there would be any need for a new
programme or not."
