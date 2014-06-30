Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume "very shortly" -Egyptian official
CAIRO, March 15 Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume very shortly, an Egyptian Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.
DUBAI, June 30 Abraaj Group has mandated Citigroup to evaluate options for its indirect stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric, the Dubai-based private equity firm said on Monday.
Abraaj bought a controlling stake in KES Power, the majority shareholder in K-Electric, in 2009.
Karachi-based K-Electric made a net profit of $70 million in 2013, Abraaj said. This compares with a net loss of $197 million in 2009.
KES Power holds a 69.2 percent stake in K-Electric, according to a company presentation this month. The Pakistani government owns 24.4 percent. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Andrew Torchia)
WARSAW, March 15 Poland, which produces most of its electricity from coal, aims to work out a plan for how to finance the construction of its first nuclear power plant by the end of June, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.