NATHIAGALI, Pakistan, Sept 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
F or the past year, a steady stream of villagers has been
visiting Muhammad Naeem's home in this quaint mountain town in
Pakistan's northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
They come for one reason: to see for themselves the benefits
of his solar water heater.
"A solar geyser does not cause respiratory diseases, it
reduces the burden of firewood collection, and it gets rid of
kerosene expenses," the roadside shop owner, 35, tells curious
visitors. "My wife no longer burns fuelwood to heat water for
cooking, bathing, and washing dishes or laundry."
At least one of Naeem's visitors walks away convinced.
"I don't think anyone could resist owning a solar water
geyser himself," fruit farmer Ali Akbar told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. "It offers so many economic, health and
environmental benefits."
First introduced to Nathiagali six years ago, as part of an
initiative by the World Wide Fund for Nature - Pakistan
(WWF-Pakistan), roof-top solar water heaters are gaining
popularity among the area's villagers as a cheap, easy, and
green alternative to wood and kerosene.
The heating systems comprise of a set of water-filled solar
tubes, called collectors, connected to an insulated water tank
above them.
The tubes absorb sunlight to heat the water inside them. As
it heats, the water rises into the storage tank. At the same
time, cooler water from the tank flows into the collectors to be
heated, keeping hot water circulating through the system.
The units require no electricity to run, making them an
affordable, convenient option for communities not on the power
grid, experts say. Because they produce no smoke or fumes, solar
heaters cut down on the respiratory illnesses associated with
burning wood and kerosene.
And, crucially, the heating systems help conserve the trees
in Nathiagali and three other towns surrounding Ayubia National
Park, an area that is home to 4,000 families, most of whom rely
on the local forests of oak, cedar and coniferous pine for
fuel.
SAVING TREES
The solar water heating technology first arrived to the
towns around the park in 2009, as part of a $48,000 WWF-Pakistan
Climate-Resilient Watershed Management Programme funded by the
Coca Cola Foundation.
The aim of the project was to curtail deforestation in the
area, where over 1,100 mature trees are cut down each year,
local forest officials say.
According to Itzaz Mehfooz, a former sub-divisional forest
officer, tree cutting has led to problems including soil
erosion, landslides, and flash floods, particularly when
torrential rains hit.
Forest conservationist and biologist Muhammad Waseem, who
heads the organisation's office in Nathiagali, said the effort
started with 27 solar water heating systems installed in mosques
and schools to demonstrate to local people the technology's
clean convenience.
"Those (initial) geysers saved seven mature pine trees from
felling within one year of their installation," Waseem told TRF.
"For the project team, it was highly stunning result and a
strong reason to upscale the initiative."
According to Waseem, the 83 solar units now installed are
together saving around 500 tons of fuelwood annually. If all of
the households in the area around Ayubia National Park install
solar water heaters about 23,000 tons of wood could be saved
annually, he said.
COST - AND BENEFITS
Soon after the technology was introduced, "villagers started
visiting our office to enquire about costs, health benefits,
technical specifications, and the sustainability of these solar
geysers," Waseem said. "Soon we started seeing a rise in the
number of clean energy geysers being installed by the villagers
themselves."
Azmat Khan, a wholesale solar heater dealer in Islamabad,
says that while consumers might balk at the 47,000 rupees ($450)
price tag of a solar water heating unit, it can ultimately be
cheaper than using wood or kerosene.
"While solar water heaters do tend to be more expensive
upfront, in the long run they can save you a great deal on your
monthly energy costs," he said.
According to Arif Alauddin, former head of Pakistan's
Alternative Energy Development Board, installing a solar water
heater can cut household energy consumption by 40-50 percent.
But Khan sees the benefits of solar heaters reaching beyond
the environment and energy bills. "Such initiatives can also
improve livelihoods and enhance productivity," he said, "because
less time will be spent on fuelwood collection."
Women will be the real beneficiaries, said farmer Taj
Mohammad, 60, a vegetable farmer from Khun Kalan village in
Nathiagali.
"We can no longer afford to send our women out to collect
fuelwood from forests while keeping them deprived of such a
wonderful technology," he said.
