ISLAMABAD, June 20 Pakistan could end energy
rationing within two years, the Asia Development Bank (ADB)
country director for Pakistan said on Monday, adding weight to
government claims that they will end frequent outages in time
for the 2018 elections.
Analysts say if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's government
manages to eradicate "load-shedding", the electricity rationing
system which leads to several hours of scheduled outages every
day, it would significantly boost his chances of securing
another term in office.
Pakistan's economy has been hobbled by energy shortages over
the past decade, with businesses saying they deter foreign
investment and hurt productivity. Electricity shortages were
among the main election issues in the 2013 poll won by Sharif.
ADB is lending Pakistan more than $1 billion over five years
as part of efforts to end Pakistan's chronic energy crisis and
implement reforms such as privatising parts of the sector and
improving transparency.
Werner Liepach, ADB's country director for Pakistan, said
the bank was "broadly satisfied about progress being made" in
Pakistan with energy sector reforms.
When asked at a news conference if load shedding could be
eradicated in two years, Liepach was categorical: "Yes". He
added it was possible to be done even sooner but it would depend
on other factors, such as global oil prices.
Sharif's government has made reducing energy shortages a top
priority, embarking on construction of new dams, coal-fire power
plants and renewable energy projects.
Energy Minister Khawaja Asif said the South Asian nation
week had last week hit record production generation of 17,350
megawatts (MW), though production shortfalls varied between
1,500MW and 4,700MW through the week.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Balmforth)