Nov 10 The Pakistan government has indefinitely
postponed the sale of a stake in the country's largest energy
firm, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Saturday.
The newspaper said Pakistani officials cited falling global
oil prices as the reason for the postponement of the deal on the
London and Karachi stock exchanges, but there was also a poor
response to the offer, the paper quoted analysts as saying.
At the close of trading on Friday, bids had come in for just
52 per cent of the energy firm's shares on sale, The Wall Street
Journal quoted Pakistan's Privatisation Minister Mohammad Zubair
as saying.
Reuters has previously reported that the government was
seeking to sell a 7.5 percent stake in OGDCL to raise around
$815 million. The deal was slated to be the largest offering
from a local company in almost eight years.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and
Pakistani broker KASB Securities were handling the
share sale, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters.
Pakistani officials were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
The banks involved in the deal were also not immediately
available for comment.
(Writing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)