By Mehreen Zahra-Malik
ISLAMABAD Nov 10 The Pakistani government has
indefinitely postponed the sale of a stake in the country's
largest energy firm, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd
because of weak investor interest, the top privatisation
official told Reuters on Monday.
Reuters had previously reported that the government was
seeking to sell a 7.5 percent stake in OGDCL to raise around
$815 million. The deal was slated to be the largest offering
from a local company in almost eight years.
"The sale of OGDCL has been postponed for now," said
Mohammad Zubair, the chairman of Pakistan's Privatisation
Commission.
"We did not get the kind of offer we had expected and we
cannot sell a national asset at throwaway prices. So we have
postponed the sale until we can secure a better deal."
The Wall Street Journal had reported the deal's postponement
on Saturday. The newspaper quoted Pakistani officials as saying
that weak global oil prices, and a poor response to the offer,
were behind the decision, adding that by the close of trading on
Friday, bids had come in for just 52 per cent of the energy
firm's shares on sale.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and
Pakistani broker KASB Securities were handling the
share sale, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by
Reuters.
The banks involved in the deal were also not immediately
available for comment.
OGDCL earned record net profit of 124 billion Pakistani
rupees($1.22 billion) in the last financial year, a 36 percent
increase on the previous year, according to a statement released
by the company last month. Revenue grew by 15 percent
year-on-year, the statement added.
OGDCL is involved in exploring, drilling, refining and
selling oil and gas in Pakistan.
($1 = 101.6500 Pakistani rupee)
