KARACHI Aug 12 Pakistan's Engro Corp on Friday reported a net profit of 3.32 billion rupees ($38.45 million) in the first half of 2011, compared with 3.2 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Engro also announced a 2 rupees per share cash dividend.

Engro shares were down 2.78 percent at 132 rupees, in a broader market which was up 0.46 percent at 12:09 p.m. (0709 GMT).

($1 = 86.330 Pakistani Rupees) (Reporting by Sahar Ahmed; Editing by Chris Allbritton)