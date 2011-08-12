KARACHI Aug 12 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd due to announce its 2010/11 results on Friday.

* Engro Corp due to announce its results on Friday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee ended slightly firmer at 86.30/36 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 86.32/37, because of higher remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

* The Karachi Stock Exchange's benchmark 100-share index closed 0.41 percent, or 46.34 points, lower at 11,264.95 points on turnover of 58.45 million shares. The KSE-index made an intra-day low of 11,107.27 points.

* Foreign investors bought shares worth a net $934,002 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.The Dow Jones industrial average surged 423.37 points, or 3.95 percent, to 11,143.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shot up 51.88 points, or 4.63 percent, to 1,172.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 111.63 points, or 4.69 percent, at 2,492.68.

* U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Friday as a stronger dollar and demand concerns from industrialised nations weigh on prices. U.S. oil CLc1 slipped as low as $84.65 a barrel, trading $1.02 down at $84.70 by 0439 GMT.

* Spot gold reversed early losses, putting it back on track for its best week since January 2009 as worries about the euro zone debt crisis and global growth drive investors to safe havens. Spot gold stood at $1,765.99 an ounce by 0338 GMT, little changed from the previous close and off a session low of $1,747.54.

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates up

* Pakistan's July deficit narrows to $1.48 bln

* Pakistan's forex reserves ease to $17.97 bln

