WHAT TO WATCH FOR *State Bank of Pakistan is due to unveil monetary policy for the next two months on Oct. 8.

* In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 87.53/58 to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 87.72/78 to the dollar, amid a lack of import payments. The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar last week and dealers expect the pressure to continue after reports Pakistan will not seek a new loan from International Monetary Fund.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 1.36 percent or 161.75 points to end at 11,690.23. Volume was 82.73 million shares, compared with 117.13 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $253,049 on Thursday.

* U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, extending a sell off to four days, as policymakers' failure to arrest global economic stagnation sent markets spiraling downward. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 391.01 points, or 3.51 percent, to 10,733.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 37.20 points, or 3.19 percent, to 1,129.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 82.52 points, or 3.25 percent, to 2,455.67.

* U.S. crude futures rose more than $1 on Friday as investors took the opportunity to buy on the dip after a plunge in the previous session took prices to their lowest since early August. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 83 cents to $81.34 a barrel by 0058 GMT, after gaining to as much as $81.71. The contract is down a little more than 7 percent for the week in its first weekly decline in five. Brent futures LCOc1 traded 75 cents higher to $106.24, after rising as high as $106.44.

* Gold rebounded from Thursday's drop of 2.6 percent but is headed for a third straight week of decline as investors worried over slower growth prospects sold the precious metal after losses in the equities and commodities markets. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,742.99 an ounce by 0046 GMT. Prices are up 17 percent so far this quarter, set for the best-performing three-month period in 25 years. To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on . FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

