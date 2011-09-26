KARACHI, Sept 26 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened to 87.57/64 to the dollar on Friday, compared with the previous day's close of 87.53/58 to the dollar, amid higher import payments.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.71 percent or 83.37 points to end at 11,606.86. Volume was 79.3 million shares, compared with 82.73 million shares traded on Thursday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $1.94 million on Friday.

* The Dow Jones industrial average on Friday suffered its worst week since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008, stung by severe anxiety over Europe's spiraling debt crisis and a warning from the Federal Reserved about the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.19 points, or 0.35 percent, to 10,771.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.83 points, or 0.60 percent, to 1,136.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 27.56 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,483.23.

* Brent crude edged above $104 on Monday as investors weighed reports that euro zone policymakers were taking action to deal with a debt crisis that helped wipe as much as 9 percent off oil prices last week. Brent futures LCOc1 pared gains to trade 22 cents higher at $104.19 a barrel by 0255 GMT, after rising to as much as $104.70. The contract plunged 7.35 percent last week in its biggest such loss since May 6. U.S. crude CLc1 edged up 15 cents to $80.00 a barrel, after rising more than a dollar earlier. It was down more than 9 percent last week.

* Spot gold prices fell more than 1 percent on Monday, extending their loss of 4.6 percent in the previous session, amid wide-spread anxiety about prospects for a global recession as investors cautiously watch European leaders seek new ways to solve the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold fell as much as 1.6 percent to $1,629.89 an ounce, before recovering to $1,633.79 by 0322 GMT. It suffered a decline of 8.6 percent last week, its sharpest such drop in more than 28 years.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on . FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON

FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE

FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON

FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE

FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON

TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES

FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT

FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Pakistan army top brass meets amid US tensions

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee weakens; o/n rates flat (Editing by Rebecca Conway)