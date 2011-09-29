KARACHI, Sept 29 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan due to release weekly foreign exchange reserve data on Thursday.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened to 87.42/45 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 87.38/43 amid increased import payments, and dealers expect the local unit to remain under pressure as payments are typically higher during the end of the month.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.82 percent, or 94.45 points, higher to end at 11,625.69 on turnover of 87.38 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $2.98 million on Wednesday.

* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower on Wednesday as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's raging debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 179.79 points, or 1.61 percent, to 11,010.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 24.32 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,151.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 55.25 points, or 2.17 percent, to 2,491.58.

* Brent crude fell to near $103 on Thursday, declining for a second day after a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. stockpiles heightened concern that demand may slow and doubts over the eurozone rescue fund weighed on confidence. Brent futures LCOc1 lost 32 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $103.49 a barrel by 0300 GMT. Prices are poised for a monthly drop of 9.9 percent, the steepest since May 2010, and a decline of 8.1 percent this quarter. U.S. crude CLc1 shed 47 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $80.74 a barrel. Futures have fallen 15 percent this quarter, the worst drop since the last quarter of 2008.

* Gold extended losses and dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors turned to the safety of the U.S. dollar on uncertainty about a resolution of Europe's debt crisis that has stirred up fears for global growth. Spot gold lost $3.55 an ounce to $1,604.35 by 0221 GMT, having fallen to a low around $1,582. It had plunged to a two-month low of $1,534.49 on Monday -- down from a lifetime high around $1,920 an ounce struck in early September.

* India says agrees to boost trade with Pakistan

* More US military action in Pakistan possible - Graham

* Fewer trainers seen among US military in Pakistan

* Pakistani stocks end up; rupee weakens (Editing by Chris Allbritton)