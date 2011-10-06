ISLAMABAD Oct 6 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries please contact Chris Allbritton in Islamabad editorial on +92-51 281 0017 or via email chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com or on Reuters messaging chris.allbritton@thomsonreuters.com)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

* State Bank of Pakistan will unveil its monetary policy for the next two months on Saturday.MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* In the currency market, the rupee firmed to 87.20/25 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 87.20/25 amid lack of import payments. The rupee hit a record low of 87.92 to the dollar last month.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.55 percent, or 65.11 points, to end at 11,868.17 on turnover of 82.64 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $603,606 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, as investors bid up materials and energy shares on rising commodity prices and poured into beaten-down tech names after days of selling. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 131.24 points, or 1.21 percent, to 10,939.95 at the close. The S&P 500 added 20.09 points, or 1.79 percent, to 1,144.04. The Nasdaq Composite rose 55.69 points, or 2.32 percent, to 2,460.51.

* Brent crude rose 3 percent on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing streak, lifted by government data showing big drops in U.S. inventories and by signs authorities were moving forward to prop up Europe's ailing banking sector. Brent crude LCOc1 traded up $2.94 to settle at $102.73 a barrel, after settling down more than 20 percent from its 2011 high on Tuesday, which traditionally signals a bear market. U.S. crude prices CLc1 rose even more, gaining $4.01, or more than 5 percent, to settle at $79.68 a barrel and narrowing the premium of Brent to U.S. oil to $23 a barrel.

* Gold ticked up in volatile trade on Thursday due to a steadier euro, gains in equities, purchases from jewellers, and hopes that Europe's moves to prop up its ailing banking sector could cushion the fall. Gold added $6.84 to $1,647.24 an ounce by 0241 GMT after falling to a low around $1,634 an ounce. It had gained 1 percent on Wednesday on rallies in equities and commodities.

* To see announcements of the Pakistan central bank's regular open market operations, please click on . FOR A SPEED GUIDE ON PAKISTAN, CLICK ON FOR PAKISTAN ECONOMIC INDICATORS, CLICK ON FOR PAKISTAN OPEN MARKET CURRENCY RATES, CLICK ON FOR PAKISTAN COTTON RATES, SEE FOR PAKISTAN PORT ACTIVITY, CLICK ON FOR KEY GLOBAL ECONOMIC NEWS, SEE FOR AN OUTLOOK OF ASIAN STOCK TRADING, CLICK ON TOP NEWS ON ASIAN COMPANIES FOR ECONOMIC FX RELATED NEWS, HIT FOR WHAT INVESTORS ARE SAYING ABOUT DEALS STOCKS - BUY OR SELL?

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* Cricket-Pakistan players "betrayed cricket" with bribes-court

* FACTBOX-Security developments in Pakistan, Oct 5

* LMEWEEK-INTERVIEW-Antofagasta optimistic on Pakistan mine

* Pakistan appears more isolated after India-Afghan pact

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates flat

* WRAPUP 2-In India, Karzai reaches out to "brother" Pakistan

* Asia Fuel Oil Tenders-India Essar offers 60,000T late Oct

(Compiled by Augustine Anthony; Editing by Chris Allbritton)