KARACHI Oct 7 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR Pakistan's central bank to announce monetary policy on Oct. 8 for the subsequent two months.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee firmed to 87.18/22 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 87.20/25 amid a lack of import payments.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index fell 0.25 percent, or 29.17 points, to end at 11,839.Volume was 62.75 million shares, compared with 82.64 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks rose for a third day in a row on Thursday as developing euro zone plans to backstop European banks gave investors hope the threat of a financial crisis was waning. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 183.38 points, or 1.68 percent, to 11,123.33. The S&P 500 gained 20.94 points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,164.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 46.31 points, or 1.88 percent, to 2,506.82.

* Brent crude stayed firm above $105.50, boosted by Europe's move to shore up ailing banks and expectations that the U.S. economy may not be sliding into recession. Brent November crude futures LCOc1 were up 12 cents to $105.85 a barrel at 0420 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 rose 11 cents to $82.70 a barrel.

* Spot gold gained 1 percent to an intraday high of $1,665.99 an ounce on Friday, as equities rose on hopes that a plan to support Europe's financial sector is making a progress, while purchases from jewellers in Asia also offered support.

* Obama warns Pakistan on militant ties

* Pakistan Supreme Court alarmed by Karachi violence

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates flat

