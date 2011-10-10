KARACHI Oct 10 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee weakened to 87.34/39 to the dollar compared with Thursday's close of 87.18/22 because of increased import payments following a rise in international oil prices.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index rose 0.13 percent, or 14.84 points, to end at 11,853.84 on turnover of just 70.48 million shares.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth $2.5 million on Friday.

* Oil rose on Monday, fuelled by optimism that demand in the world's largest consumer would hold after economic data from the United States allayed fears of a renewed recession, while the euro zone edged closer to a resolution of its debt crisis.U.S. November crude CLc1 led the gains and was up 66 cents at $83.64 a barrel by 0246 GMT, after hitting $83.97 earlier, its best intraday high since Sept. 29.Brent crude for November LCOc1 rose 24 cents to $106.12 a barrel.

* Spot gold rose nearly 1 percent to $1,653.64 an ounce, before trimming some gains to $1,651.25 to by 0218 GMT.

* Pakistani c.bank cuts key policy rate by 150 bps to 12 pct

