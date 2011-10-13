ISLAMABAD Oct 13 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee firmed to 87.15/20 to the dollar compared with Tuesday's close of 87.36/41 on increased remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.04 percent, or 4.25 points, higher at 12,059.07. Volume was 117.8 million shares, compared with 141.7 million shares traded on Tuesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $519,892 on Wednesday.

* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund brought more battle-weary investors back into the market. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.55 points, or 0.90 percent, to end at 11,518.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.71 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,207.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index shot up 21.70 points, or 0.84 percent, to close at 2,604.73.

* Brent crude fell to near $111 on Thursday, snapping six days of gains, after trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude for November LCOc1 fell 19 cents to $111.17 a barrel by 0345 GMT, after a gain of 11.6 percent over the previous six sessions. U.S. November crude CLc1 slipped 72 cents to $84.85 a barrel, after tumbling to an intraday low of $84.64.

* Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as optimism for a solution to the euro zone crisis underpinned sentiment, while tight physical supply in Asia continued to lend support.Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,678.49 an ounce by 0257 GMT, off a 2-1/2-week high of $1,691.6 hit in the previous session.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS PAKISTAN (Click on

* U.S. cannot abandon Pakistan relationship -Clinton

* Pakistani stocks, o/n rates end flat; rupee firms

* Asia Gasoline-Pakistan pays more for Nov-Dec cargoes

* Pakistan may import 400,000 T sugar next year

* Pakistan's 3-mth fiscal deficit at 1.1 pct of GDP (Compiled by Augustine Anthony; Editing by Chris Allbritton)