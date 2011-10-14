ISLAMABAD Oct 14 Following is a list of events in Pakistan as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* The rupee firmed to 86.85/90 to the dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 87.15/20 amid lack of import payments and on increased remittances from Pakistanis living abroad.

* The KSE benchmark 100-share index ended 0.77 percent, or 92.78 points, lower at 11,966.29. Volume was 91.68 million shares, compared with 117.8 million shares traded on Wednesday.

* Foreign investors sold shares worth a net $851,912 on Thursday.

* The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday after JPMorgan's earnings and China's soft trade data revived worries about the impact of slower growth on profits. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 40.72 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 11,478.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 3.59 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,203.66. But the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.51 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 2,620.24.

* Brent crude stayed above $111 on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly increase, as investors looked to more data from top oil consumers United States and China for cues on economic health and fuel demand. November Brent crude for LCOc1 was unchanged at $111.11 a barrel by 0302 GMT, ahead of the contract expiry at the end of Friday while U.S. crude CLc1 edged down 8 cents to $84.15. Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R rose to a record of $27.26 a barrel earlier on Friday, up from a previous high of $27.23 on Sept. 6.

* Gold traded flat on Friday but was headed for its biggest weekly gains in more than a month, shrugging off the credit rating downgrade of Spain ahead of a G20 meeting whose agenda will be dominated by the euro zone debt crisis. Spot gold was little changed at $1,665.59 an ounce by 0301 GMT, on course for a rise of 1.7 percent from a week earlier, its biggest weekly rise since early September in the run-up to a record above $1,920. U.S. gold GCcv1 traded flat at $1,667.90 an ounce in thin volume.

* Malaysia turns to South Asian rice as Thai floods delay cargoes -paper

* Pakistan to import up to 100,000 t sugar

* Cricket-Pakistan's Misbah backs use of UDRS

* Pakistani stocks end lower; rupee firms; o/n rates flat

* U.S. not sincere about Afghan peace-Haqqanis

* FEATURE-Pakistanis wonder what more they can do in war on militancy (Reporting by Augustine Anthony)